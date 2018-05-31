Unique art show shows Warriors in different light

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --"We really wanted to bring Warriors nation together," said Vinnie Chiu, curator of a unique art exhibit called "Dubz Against the World."
Now in its second year, the exhibit is big-time, in that its subject matter is the World Champion Golden State Warriors, but local all the same, because the artists are mostly home-grown.
"We really wanted to give the artists creative freedom, to really step outside the box," explained Chiu, "to make people step back and just um take a deeper look at it...and think about it a little bit."
"Kind of a fun one here with Javale McGee in the Black Panther, which I now call Block Panther maship," said graphic artist Jonathan Chan, whose images of Warriors players have a distinct comic book theme.
"I worked in comic books for the past decade, so for me it was kind of a fun translation to take two of my interests and put them together and see what I could come up with," said Chan.
For the second year in a row, a portion of the larger San Francisco show is on display at Oakland's SoleSpace.
While most of the artwork depicts current players and their contemporary rivals, artist Joe Wallace chose to look back in time to a Warriors icon of a different kind.
"Here I played homage to our old mascot, Thunder," said artist Joe Wallace. "Just kind of had to bring him back, pay homage to the darker years of the Warriors, when we weren't ask good, just a testament to how far we've come as a ball club and an organization you know."
And perhaps, Thunder's presence in "Dubz Against the World" serves as a vivid reminder to all Warriors fans to enjoy the ride, because what's great today, could be history tomorrow.
