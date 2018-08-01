STORIES & VIDEOS ABOUT CLARK

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones remembered his friend Dwight Clark at a memorial service in San Francisco Thursday.He read a fan's letter about what The Catch meant to them and said, "To have a man like you honor us with such an incredible play, truly is the most gratifying of all. Not only were you an amazing athlete - professional and dedicated in every respect - but you're modest, warm and genial demeanor carried it to the level of perfection."