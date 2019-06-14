Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: 7-year-old Warriors fan is devastated by NBA Finals loss

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 7-year-old boy from Oakland is all us right now.

Makai Lampkin was overwhelmed with emotion after the Dubs' loss and Klay Thompson's injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

"Klay Thompson, he hurt his leg. He can't play anymore," sobbed Makai.

Makai's mom, Deadra, shared video with ABC7 News, saying her son is the true definition of a Warriors fan.

"The Splash Brothers are his favorite," said Deadra.

Dub Nation is responding saying.. It's OK Makai, we are going to bounce back next season."

