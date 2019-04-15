Sports

VIDEO: Dare devils catch close to 100 feet of air while skiing down Idaho mountainside in an inflatable kayak

IDAHO (KGO) -- Who needs skis when you can use an inflatable kayak to head down the slopes?

A group in Idaho decided to try it out. One of them had been doing it for years, but had never tried it with a kayak quite this big.

He said it came from his experience as a river guide in the summer and it became a yearly tradition.

The ski-boaters didn't seem too concerned about the potential wipe out, until they were in the air.

"Before the jump, I was quite nervous," said Mason Noyes. "Thinking that there's a chance I might lose my teeth."

There are no official numbers, but it is estimated the kayak went around 100 feet in the air before sticking the landing.
