VIDEO: Dare devils catch close to 100 feet of air while skiing down Idaho mountainside in an inflatable kayak

IDAHO (KGO) -- Who needs skis when you can use an inflatable kayak to head down the slopes?A group in Idaho decided to try it out. One of them had been doing it for years, but had never tried it with a kayak quite this big.He said it came from his experience as a river guide in the summer and it became a yearly tradition.The ski-boaters didn't seem too concerned about the potential wipe out, until they were in the air."Before the jump, I was quite nervous," said Mason Noyes. "Thinking that there's a chance I might lose my teeth."There are no official numbers, but it is estimated the kayak went around 100 feet in the air before sticking the landing.