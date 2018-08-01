SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo delivered the eulogy at a private memorial service for Dwight Clark in San Francisco on Thursday.
DeBartolo shared that he and Ronnie Lott were with the Niners legend when he died.
"I know he loved me, and I sure loved him," said DeBartolo.
Other family and 49ers legends spoke at Clark's memorial service. Click here for a look.
