SPORTS

VIDEO: SoCal little leaguer touches home in slowest (and cutest) way possible

EMBED </>More Videos

His baseball coach told him to run toward home plate as fast as he could, but the little leaguer decided to do things at his own pace. (Twitter/@princessleah023)

ABC7.com staff
WALNUT, Calif. --
Little League is the perfect place to learn the fundamentals of baseball, but one little leaguer decided to do things his way.

Three-year-old Lennox Salcedo was participating in a Walnut Pony Baseball League game on Saturday, and as he was heading to home plate, he slowed things down. Way down.

The little slugger was seen going toward home plate in a robotic, slow-motion sprint. His coach told him to run as fast as he could, but Lennox decided to savor the moment instead.



Fans in the stands were cheering him on as Lennox finally touched home on a head-first dive.

Video of the run has already passed 3 million views.

There is no word yet on whether Lennox is signing autographs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballlittle leaguefunny videochildrenLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News