<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3595444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEO: Riley Curry is impossibly cute at Warriors victory parade in Oakland (1 of 16)

VIDEO: Riley Curry is impossibly cute at Warriors victory parade in Oakland

Dub Nation has a soft spot for Riley Curry, who somehow is always the cutest kid ever wherever she goes. Her Warriors victory celebration was, as always, precious at the Oakland victory parade. (KGO)