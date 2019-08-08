Sports

VIDEO: 'Roaracle' officially gone as crews remove signs from Oracle Arena the Warriors former home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 'Roaracle' era is finally, officially over.

Thursday, ABC7 News captured video of work crews removing the giant Oracle sign attached to the outside of the Oakland arena that was the former home of the Golden State Warriors.

This move comes less than a week after the Dubs official got the keys to their new San Francisco home, The Chase Center.

For Warriors fans, the Oracle arena era may have ended with the Dubs game 6 loss in the NBA finals on June 13.

But the official end of the Oracle arena era was on June 30 the day that the Warriors officially moved out of the arena.

The team controlled the naming rights to the Arena so without the Warriors there the arena can be renamed something else.

A source tells ABC7 News that a search is underway for a new sponsor.

Until a new sponsor is found, the Oakland Coliseum Authority tells ABC7 News that the arena will be know as Oakland Arena.

However, at the time of this report the arena's website is still listed as Oraclearena.com and the listings for several upcoming events list the venue as Oracle Arena.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandalameda countynbagolden state warriorsoracleoaklandoracle arena
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Lake Co.
1 dead after fiery crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
AccuWeather Forecast: More cooling coming
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Gov. Newsom backs CA rent increase cap proposal
BART says video shows victims arguing with suspect before stabbing
Show More
High school on Treasure Island offers free housing to students
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
Woman kicked off Frontier flight sues for $55 million
Former governor's new book takes close look at racism in U.S.
Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear celebrate Emmy nominations for 'Live' sitcom tribute
More TOP STORIES News