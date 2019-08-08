OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The 'Roaracle' era is finally, officially over.
Thursday, ABC7 News captured video of work crews removing the giant Oracle sign attached to the outside of the Oakland arena that was the former home of the Golden State Warriors.
This move comes less than a week after the Dubs official got the keys to their new San Francisco home, The Chase Center.
For Warriors fans, the Oracle arena era may have ended with the Dubs game 6 loss in the NBA finals on June 13.
But the official end of the Oracle arena era was on June 30 the day that the Warriors officially moved out of the arena.
The team controlled the naming rights to the Arena so without the Warriors there the arena can be renamed something else.
A source tells ABC7 News that a search is underway for a new sponsor.
Until a new sponsor is found, the Oakland Coliseum Authority tells ABC7 News that the arena will be know as Oakland Arena.
However, at the time of this report the arena's website is still listed as Oraclearena.com and the listings for several upcoming events list the venue as Oracle Arena.
VIDEO: 'Roaracle' officially gone as crews remove signs from Oracle Arena the Warriors former home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News