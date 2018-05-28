GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Steph and Riley Curry share secret handshake in celebration of Warriors win

Can you say, cutest celebration ever? ABC7 News cameras caught this precious moment between Stephen Curry and his daughter Riley after the Golden State Warriors clinched the West and secured their spot in the NBA Finals. (KGO)

by Mindi Bach
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Can you say, cutest celebration ever? ABC7 News cameras caught this precious moment between Stephen Curry and his daughter Riley after the Golden State Warriors clinched the West and secured their spot in the NBA Finals.

The video is only a few seconds long, but we can't take our eyes off of it! Adorable, right?

