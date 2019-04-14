Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: Warriors' Steve Kerr 'happy' for Luke Walton accepting head coaching job with Sacramento Kings

By Julianne Herrera
LOS ANGELES -- It didn't take long for former Warriors coach Luke Walton to get a job offer after parting ways with the Lakers.

Virtually overnight, Walton was offered the head coaching job with the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Walton have a special bond over sharing a historic run together at Golden State.

Kerr got word of his former assistant's new job in the press conference ahead of the Warriors first 2019 playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Grinning ear-to-ear he said, "That was fast" and that he's "happy for Luke."

He went on to compliment the talented, young foundation in Sacramento.

"It's a hell of an opportunity for him."

Walton coached with the Warriors from 2014-2016. When Steve Kerr fell ill, Walton served as an interim head coach with the team during their historic 24-0 start to the 2015-1016 season. This was the same year Golden State achieved 73 wins, an NBA record.

This year, the Warriors are in the playoffs for a franchise-record seventh consecutive season.

