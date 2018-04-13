GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Warriors' Stephen Curry makes positive steps in recovery

When the doors swung open at the Warriors practice facility on Friday, it was easy to miss the hooded figure in the furthest back corner of the room. Donning a black sweatshirt and a knee brace, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry inconspicuously worked on strengthening drills. (KGO-TV)

Casey Pratt
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
When the doors swung open at the Golden State Warriors' practice facility on Friday, it was easy to miss the hooded figure in the furthest back corner of the room. Donning a black sweatshirt and a knee brace, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry inconspicuously worked on strengthening drills with team trainer Chelsea Lane as his teammates and head coach took turns stepping to the podium.


Curry, who has been out since spraining his left knee on March 23 against the Atlanta Hawks, will miss the first round of the playoffs, but looks to be on track to return in the second round.

In the distance, Curry worked with an elastic band, then picked up a basketball and dribbled before doing a slide drill. Toward the end of his workout he even ran down the basketball court at near-full speed while dribbling. At the conclusion of the media session, Curry was getting ready to begin ramping it up for his customary shooting drill.


Curry looked like he had some spring in his step and was planting on his injured leg, which is a very encouraging sign that he should be ready. His three-week re-evaluation takes place on Saturday, the same day the Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena for the first game of their NBA Playoff series.

