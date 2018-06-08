GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Warriors fans flock to Dick's in Daly City for championship gear

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors fans rushed to Dick's Sporting Goods in Daly City to get a piece of Dub Nation history -- the back to back championship t-shirts. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
CLEVELAND (KGO) --
Warriors fans rushed to Dick's Sporting Goods in Daly City to get a piece of Dub Nation history -- the back to back championship t-shirts.

DUB NATION CELEBRATION: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade

Watch the video for more from the fans and how they feel about the epic third NBA title for the Dubs in four years.

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavaliersnba finalsnba playoffsbasketballstephen currydraymond greenkevin durantsteve kerrlebron jamesDaly City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland
'That's three!': Warriors' Curry excited after sweep of Cavs
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
More News