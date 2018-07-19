GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

VIDEO: Golden State Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins

The Golden State Warriors formally introduced DeMarcus Cousins to the Bay Area during a press conference. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors formally introduced DeMarcus Cousins to the Bay Area during a press conference on Thursday.

Cousins' signing sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. The back-to-back champions now have five All-Stars.

RELATED: DeMarcus Cousins says conversations with Warriors sealed decision to join

During the press conference, Cousins said his main goal for the upcoming season "is to win a championship."

Cousins spent his first eight seasons in the NBA chasing two things - peace and the playoffs.

RELATED: The social media reaction to DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors

After signing with Golden State as a free agent, the four-time All-Star center has no doubts he'll finally find both, and that that will help dispel the notion that he's a bad teammate.

Looking relaxed while sitting next to Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Cousins was at ease during the news conference at the team's practice facility.

He expressed frustrated by the tediousness of rehab while recovering from surgery on his left Achilles, but said he's trying to be smart about it.

The 27-year-old with a quick temper and a history of piling up technical fouls at a rapid rate also showed a playful side when he joked about the possibility of fighting with new teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, two players with whom he's had on-court issues in the past.

Golden State's fiery big man seems content in his new surroundings and wants the hardware to show for it.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
