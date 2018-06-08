CLEVELAND (KGO) --Overcoming obstacles all season long, the Warriors were not going to be denied and won the fourth straight finals matchup against Cleveland with ease. Following the team's sweep, Shaun Livingston spoke with ABC7's Mindi Bach.
"Aw man, I'm just looking forward to the celebration," he said. "Seriously, coming four year to this. Going back to back, how hard it was. Ups and downs. It's just special. So we're looking forward to celebrating."
He went on to say, ""The foundation that's been laid is special."
