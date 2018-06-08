GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

'Looking forward to celebrating': Warriors' Shaun Livingston talks NBA Finals sweep over Cavs

EMBED </>More Videos

Overcoming obstacles all season long, the Warriors were not going to be denied and won the fourth straight finals matchup against Cleveland with ease. Following the team's sweep, Shaun Livingston spoke with ABC7's Mindi Bach. (KGO-TV)

CLEVELAND (KGO) --
Overcoming obstacles all season long, the Warriors were not going to be denied and won the fourth straight finals matchup against Cleveland with ease. Following the team's sweep, Shaun Livingston spoke with ABC7's Mindi Bach.

DUB NATION CELEBRATION: Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade

"Aw man, I'm just looking forward to the celebration," he said. "Seriously, coming four year to this. Going back to back, how hard it was. Ups and downs. It's just special. So we're looking forward to celebrating."

He went on to say, ""The foundation that's been laid is special."

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavaliersnba finalsnba playoffsbasketballOaklandOhioSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
More News