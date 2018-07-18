LOS ANGELES (KGO) --Former Golden State Warriors stars JaVale McGee and Swaggy P stopped by to talk with ABC7 News on the ESPYS red carpet as well as San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane, WWE Superstars, and Oakland favorite G-Eazy.
Watch all the fun from the red carpet, including interviews, and how our perfectly positioned fan that drew stars out of the heat and in front of the ABC7 cameras.
Ex-warrior JaVale McGee, the tallest man on the red carpet at #ESPYS2018 pic.twitter.com/rFSqHhkBTq— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) July 18, 2018