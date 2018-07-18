SPORTS

VIDEOS: Larry Beil interviews Bay Area sports, entertainment stars on ESPYs red carpet

VIDEOS: Larry Beil interviews Bay Area sports stars on ESPYS red carpet (1 of 2)

Larry Beil interviews Bay Area sports stars on ESPYS red carpet

Former Golden State Warriors stars JaVale McGee and Swaggy P stopped by to talk with ABC7 News on the ESPYS red carpet as well as San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane and Oakland favorite, rapper G Easy.

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Former Golden State Warriors stars JaVale McGee and Swaggy P stopped by to talk with ABC7 News on the ESPYS red carpet as well as San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane and Oakland favorite G Eazy.

VIDEO: Ex-Warrior JaVale McGee talks leaving the Bay, LeBron on ESPYS red carpet
Former Warrior and ABC7 favorite JaVale McGee stopped to talk with Sports Director Larry Beil about leaving the Golden State Warriors, what he's excited about in L.A. and playing with LeBron James instead of fighting against him.


Visit this page for full coverage on the ESPYs and get the latest updates on sports in the Bay Area and across the country here.

