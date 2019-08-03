Fan seen throwing baseball at Rockies Stadium, signs contract with Oakland A's

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fan threw a baseball during a fan event at a Colorado Rockies game and now he has a contract with the Oakland A's.Two weeks later Nathan Patterson took to his Instagram page and posted these pictures showing him signing a contract with the A's.Patterson said he had been speaking with the A's since February, but it was his pitching at the Rockies stadium that went viral that helped him seal the deal.Patterson thanked his friends, family and coaches for making his dream come true.