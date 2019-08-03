Sports

Fan seen throwing baseball at Rockies Stadium, signs contract with Oakland A's

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fan threw a baseball during a fan event at a Colorado Rockies game and now he has a contract with the Oakland A's.

Two weeks later Nathan Patterson took to his Instagram page and posted these pictures showing him signing a contract with the A's.

Patterson said he had been speaking with the A's since February, but it was his pitching at the Rockies stadium that went viral that helped him seal the deal.

Patterson thanked his friends, family and coaches for making his dream come true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscoloradooaklandbaseballviral videocolorado rockiesoakland athletics
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travelers welcome ban of plastic water bottles at SFO
San Diego beach cliff collapse kills woman
ABC7 News Update: SFO plastic ban, Warriors get keys, Monterey Bay sleepover
More than $500K raised for Gilroy Garlic Festival victims
Housing Crisis Town Hall
Smaller homes could provide Bay Area housing relief
Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Warriors president gets keys to Chase Center
Trump says California is a disgrace to the country
Sources: Abandoned Horses in Sonoma County were stolen
Firefighters rescue woman, child and dog from cliff in SF
Bay Area Italian Americans raise money for slain Carabinieri
More TOP STORIES News