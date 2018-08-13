VIRAL VIDEO

Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge (Credit: Suzanna Owen Myers via Facebook)

Kaylee Merchak
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. --
Many of the videos from the "In My Feelings" challenge have been impressive but this one has us doing a doubletake.

The video shows 45-year-old Suzanna Owen Myers doing the challenge while wakeboarding.

If that isn't impressive enough, she's doing it handsfree!



Myers told ABC7's sister station ABC11 she was with her family at White Lake Sunday afternoon when inspiration hit.

But the mother of four is no stranger to watersports.

She took up water skiing years ago but ended up taking a 30-year break before recently picking it back up.

Myers said the lake holds a special place in her heart.

"My sister, who lives in Chapel Hill, stumbled upon the old mobile home our parents owned and sold in 1987 for sale on Craiglist last year for a steal," she said. "We bought it and are just thrilled to be able to share this special place with our children. I drive to White Lake from Virginia Beach almost every weekend!"

VIDEO: Friends take Drake's 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
EMBED More News Videos

Two friends took the "In My Feelings" challenge to new heights while skydiving in Byron.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsentertainmentbuzzworthyviral videoNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
VIRAL VIDEO
VIDEO: Car slams into crashed truck on highway
Friends take 'In My Feelings' challenge to new heights while skydiving
Uh oh! Man proposes to Minnie while Mickey watches
Illinois police 'Lip Sync Challenge' video goes viral
More viral video
SPORTS
49ers to sign RB Alfred Morris, Kyle Shanahan says
Raiders CB Gareon Conley (hip) returns to practice
Tottenham stadium not ready, so NFL games will be at Wembley
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
More Sports
Top Stories
2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash identified
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
Clearlake man kills 3 children, himself
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
New Hampshire firefighters to help fight Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
More News