Want to try out a new sport? Dig your heels into log rolling!

It's a sport that dates back to the days of lumberjacks floating giant logs down a river -- but now, you can try out a new, high-tech version. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
Abby Delaney is carrying on a tradition - log rolling.

"Log rolling is a really unique, traditional sport that has a really rich history," she says. "It's a sport that came out of a way of life, out of the logging industry."

Since real logs are too heavy to lift into a pool, Delaney's team invented a plastic log that's filled with water.

VIDEO: World champion log roller brings her sport to Vallejo
It's a sport that dates back to the days of lumberjacks floating giant logs down a river -- but now, a new high-tech version is coming to the Bay Area, at the Cunningham pool in Vallejo.

