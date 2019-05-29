Golden State Warriors

Warriors board flight to Toronto for NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Warriors are on their way to Toronto for the start of the NBA Finals. The players boarded the plane Tuesday afternoon at Oakland International Airport.

2019 NBA Finals Schedule: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Kevin Durant is traveling with the team, even though he won't play in game one.

Stephen Curry raised some eyebrows by carrying four food containers for the trip. The other players only carried one or two food containers for the flight.

The Warriors arrive in Toronto at 8 PM Bay Area time.

