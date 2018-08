EMBED >More News Videos GMA's T.J. Holmes sits down with Warriors guard Stephen Curry to talk about the NBA Finals and his personal life.

Win or lose, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has another big moment in his life after the end of the NBA Finals -- he and wife Ayesha are expecting another child.The baby is due in July, just like the birth of his other children. Is this planned? Check out what Curry told T.J. Holmes about his personal life, the NBA Finals and what future plans he has for his beard on "Good Morning America."