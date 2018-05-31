NBA FINALS

Warriors star Stephen Curry opens up about life, NBA Finals and that beard

T.J. Holmes sits down with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to talk about the NBA Finals and his personal life on "Good Morning America." (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Win or lose, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has another big moment in his life after the end of the NBA Finals -- he and wife Ayesha are expecting another child.

VIDEO: A look back at the last three Warriors-Cavaliers showdowns in NBA Finals

The baby is due in July, just like the birth of his other children. Is this planned? Check out what Curry told T.J. Holmes about his personal life, the NBA Finals and what future plans he has for his beard on "Good Morning America."

WATCH: The unedited Curry interview with T.J. Holmes
GMA's T.J. Holmes sits down with Warriors guard Stephen Curry to talk about the NBA Finals and his personal life.

