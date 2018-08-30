GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' David West: After 15 seasons I have decided to retire from basketball

EMBED </>More Videos

A key contributor to the Warriors last two championships is hanging them up. David West is retiring, ending a successful 15-year career.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A key contributor to the Warriors last two championships is hanging them up. David West announced his retirement today, ending a successful 15-year career.

RELATED: Warrior's David West speaks at career day in San Francisco

The 38-year old played two seasons with the Warriors, providing an offensive spark off the bench for the Dubs during their championship runs.

West played for four teams during his career, making two All-Star teams, averaging a solid 13-and a-half points a game.

West posted a message to fans on Twitter.

"We are but a collection of our experiences. I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA. After 15 seasons I have decided to retire from the game of basketball. I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, organizations and fans throughout this experience. To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply said a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful. Belief in yourself is non-negotiable. Cheers!"

West said he looks forward to other business ventures during the next phase of his career, reports our sister network, ESPN.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballNBAretirementcareersu.s. & worldOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' David West retires after 15 seasons in NBA
LeBron James vows to continue speaking out on social issues
NBA BPI projections: New playoff favorites and title chances
Nick Young arrested after refusing to cooperate with police
Coach Kerr buys $7.3M SF home in anticipation of Warriors move
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Five-time Pro Bowler Elvis Dumervil announces retirement
Packers QB signs $135M extension, makes more than NC teachers
Warriors' David West retires after 15 seasons in NBA
Last-place San Jose Earthquakes complete unlikely sweep of FC Dallas
More Sports
Top Stories
Truck crash prompts partial I-680 closure in Martinez
WATCH LIVE: Memorial for McCain held at Phoenix church
Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
Lanes reopen after shooting on I-680 in SJ
Boy swept into sewer rescued after poking finger out of manhole
Couple says strangers hijacked hotel reservation, racked up huge bill
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
Show More
Huge oak tree crushes several cars in Pleasant Hill
AccuWeather Forecast: One last comfy day
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after being punched
Canadian woman, child reported missing after arriving in Bay Area for camping trip
Uber driver shoots and kills man who chased after him
More News