OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A key contributor to the Warriors last two championships is hanging them up. David West announced his retirement today, ending a successful 15-year career.
RELATED: Warrior's David West speaks at career day in San Francisco
The 38-year old played two seasons with the Warriors, providing an offensive spark off the bench for the Dubs during their championship runs.
West played for four teams during his career, making two All-Star teams, averaging a solid 13-and a-half points a game.
West posted a message to fans on Twitter.
August 30, 2018
"We are but a collection of our experiences. I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA. After 15 seasons I have decided to retire from the game of basketball. I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, organizations and fans throughout this experience. To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply said a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful. Belief in yourself is non-negotiable. Cheers!"
West said he looks forward to other business ventures during the next phase of his career, reports our sister network, ESPN.