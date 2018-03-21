GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warrior's David West speaks at career day in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors forward David West spoke in front of 100 high school students and said he was bullied when he was their age because he was short and had size 17 shoes. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Career Day came with a big surprise for dozens of San Francisco high school juniors.

The students are part of the district's Career Technical Education program.

About 100 students from five schools practiced interviewing for a job and had professionals critique their resumes.

Warriors forward David West spoke to the group about his career.

He also surprised the students by admitting he had been bullied when he was their age.

West said he was six-feet tall, which was considered short because his feet had already grown so much he fit into size 17 shoes.

"I got called all the stuff. Clown feet. I had a pair of red Reeboks. I got drilled for it. But it was part of my journey," West told the crowd.

WATCH: Kristen Sze's interview with David West


ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze also talked to the students about careers in television news and even had several do a mock news report on camera.

The event was sponsored by the Golden State Warriors Local Warriors program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorscareer advicecareershigh schoolstudentsbullyingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Rangers try to slow down A's, Davis
Davis connects again for 38th home run, A's blank Rangers
Giants catcher Buster Posey might have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News