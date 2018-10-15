GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors eyeing 4th championship in 5 years ahead of home opener against Oklahoma City Thunder

EMBED </>More Videos

The excitement to the start off the Warriors season is summed up pretty well by a Warriors tweet with a Draymond GIF. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The excitement to the start off the Warriors season is summed up pretty well by a Warriors tweet with a Draymond GIF.

It says, "Who's ready for some regular season fun on Warriors Ground"?


The players are ready, and ABC7 was there as they practiced Monday at the Rakuten Performance Center.

Stephen Curry sank long jump shots with his trademark ease. Kevin Durant looked sharp getting his reps in.

With new acquisition DeMarcus Cousins still out, Damian Jones will start at center Tuesday, practicing here with Klay Thompson.

"We work extremely hard," said Kevin Durant.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors bring the hype for 2018-2018 Media Day

Tomorrow's home opener will be especially meaningful, as it will be the "last one" at Oracle Arena before the team moves across the Bay next year.

The team is asking fans to arrive early and be seated by 7:15pm, for a special championship celebration.

Players will get their rings for last season's NBA title, and fans will get lots of goodies.

The parking pass gates will open at 4:15 p.m. and cash gates open at 5 p.m. The arena opens at 5:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

Warriors fans interested in buying single-game tickets from the team can do so by visiting warriors.com.

Fan game giveaways during the months of October and November include:
-Opening Night, Presented by Rakuten: all fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt and the first 10,000 fans will receive a 2018 NBA Championship banner on Oct. 16 vs. Oklahoma City

-Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a championship replica ring on Oct. 22 vs. Phoenix

-1975 Championship Replica Ring Giveaway: all fans will receive a 1975 championship replica ring on Oct. 24 vs. Washington

-Kevin Durant Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Lucky on Oct. 31 vs. New Orleans

-2018 Championship Replica Trophy Giveaway: all fans will receive a 2018 championship replica trophy on Nov. 5 vs. Memphis
-Rick Barry Poster Giveaway: all fans will receive a Warriors legend Rick Barry poster on Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee

-Splash Brothers Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Nov. 26 vs. Orlando

Go Dubs!

For more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswarrior gamesGolden State WarriorsbasketballticketsNBAoracle arenau.s. & worlddraymond greenstephen curryOaklandOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Stephen Curry says it's 'weird' to relax and enjoy Ring Night
Warriors want to win one more title in Oakland before move
Klay Thompson: Five Warriors on Team USA would be 'awesome'
Warriors waiving ticket fees through November
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Stephen Curry says it's 'weird' to relax and enjoy Ring Night
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Raiders WRs Amari Cooper, Seth Roberts both suffer concussions vs. Seahawks
Warriors want to win one more title in Oakland before move
More Sports
Top Stories
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Electric scooter do's & don'ts in San Francisco
Powered scooters back on SF streets
What you need to know about Diablo Winds, Bay Area wildfires
Consumer Catch-up: Sears bankruptcy, beer shortage warnings
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Show More
Judge tosses Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump
New Oakland program designed to keep people housed
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Tesla files trademark for Teslaquila
Video shows teacher, nurse dragging special needs boy
More News