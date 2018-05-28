Warriors face toughest game of season: Game 7 of Western Conference Finals

The Warriors are in a do-or-die battle to become the Western Conference Champions as they take on the Rockets in Houston.Andre Iguodala will not play because of the bone bruise that has kept him out for the past three games.Chris Paul is listed as questionable for the Rockets but it's hard to imagine him playing much on a bad hamstring.Get the full game preview from MindiBach by watching the video above. She's at the Toyota Center with the Dubs as they prepare to face the music or a fourth trip to the NBA Finals in a row.