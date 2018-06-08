SPORTS

Warriors fans geared up for possible sweep of Cavs, NBA Championship

While in Cleveland, ABC7 News has run into a lot of Warriors fans from all across the country -- Chicago, New York and even small-town Alabama. They're making Game 4 of the NBA Finals a family affair.

By Dion Lim
CLEVELAND (KGO) --
While in Cleveland, ABC7 News has run into a lot of Warriors fans from all across the country -- Chicago, New York and even small-town Alabama. They're making Game 4 of the NBA Finals a family affair.

"I think we have a good chance of sweeping them and that LeBron is going to fight till the end," said Ford Ross, a 9-year-old fan from Chicago. "But otherwise, I think we're going to win."

