Tonight's watch party at Oracle is sold out, but you can still catch two other watch parties.The first is in San Jose at Municipal Stadium -- admittance is free, and on a first come, first serve basis. Only 3,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium.The second is in Concord at Todos Santos plaza. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Both parties start at 5 p.m.