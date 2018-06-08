GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors fans gearing up for Game 4 watch parties

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight's watch party at Oracle is sold out, but you can still catch two other watch parties. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Tonight's watch party at Oracle is sold out, but you can still catch two other watch parties.

The first is in San Jose at Municipal Stadium -- admittance is free, and on a first come, first serve basis. Only 3,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium.

RELATED: Warriors fans party outside Oracle after Game 3 win

The second is in Concord at Todos Santos plaza. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets. Both parties start at 5 p.m.

For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsCleveland Cavaliersnba finalsbasketballNBAbay area eventsOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News