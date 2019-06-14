Golden State Warriors

Warriors fans have a basketball hangover as talk focuses on "what-ifs"

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Fans had a lot to say Friday morning about Thursday night's nail biter of a game. We headed to Norman's Grill in Castro Valley to listen in on the talk over breakfast.

"I thought it would be...especially with them being home... that they had a little bit more of a surrounding and with people pulling for them that they were going to pull through," said Ysabelle Garcia as she dined with her boyfriend and his grandfather.

Frank Lima heard a discussion Friday morning on the radio questioning the Warriors medical staff. There was definitely a lot of talk at the café about injuries.

"They played their hearts out no doubt about it. It was a great run. They ran out of bodies and ran out of gas," Lima said.

James Sampaga is actually happy the Warriors lost.

"I like it to be competitive and now hopefully they break up the team, stars go to different areas, and we can start really having a competitive sport again," he explained.

Jared Bannister did not even get to watch the trophy presentation or post game interviews.

"My mom was really disappointed. She wanted to turn the TV off. She was really disappointed and sad," he said.

He thinks the team just couldn't recover from all the injuries.

"Missing two of your key players is crucial. Having DeMarcus Cousins come back late is hard and having him not play in a big part of the playoffs is hard," Bannister said.

As the debate raged on about whether this is the end of era, Frank Lima said it's time to turn the page.

"Everybody is down today, but I am glad it is over. Let's move on. Let's go to baseball," said Lima with a laugh.
