Warriors fans rejoice after do-or-die win at Oracle

Warriors shirts appear at Oracle Arena on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Confetti dropped from the ceiling at Oracle Arena after a Warriors victory. Some fans feared they wouldn't see one at the beginning of the game.

"It was really nerve-racking at the beginning and we didn't think that they were going to do it but they pulled it off," said Mountain View Warriors fan Suny Bates.

The Warriors faced elimination in Game 6 Saturday night against the Houston Rockets.

"I've been nervous all day and I've been praying all day," said Angie Gill of South San Francisco. "I want them to win so bad."

"I believe in the Warriors. I believe in our boys," said Thaddeus Gill. "They know and understand exactly what they have to do, that its game six. They know that it's do or die."

The first half looked like "die" with the Rockets leading the Warriors.

"So far...we have to win," said Courtney Bell of Oakland, her fists clenched.

The Dubs struggled to find their rhythm but Dub Nation kept the beat.
"I know they can do this and they're going to get their third-quarter surge and it's going to be awesome. I can't wait," said Simone Hass of San Francisco.

And they did. Stephen Curry started making shots and Klay Thompson exploded, netting 35 points.

"What do we gotta do to win Game 7? Keep moving the ball, limit turnovers and that'll be it," BJ San Juan of San Francisco told ABC7 News.

The Warriors will face the Rockets in Game 7 at Houston Monday night.

