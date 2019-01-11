OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Everything is good for Warriors' forward Alfonzo McKinnie.
His contract with the Warriors through the 2018-2019 season was confirmed this week.
The 26-year-old Chicago native's success comes as he overcame numerous obstacles, including an injury-plagued college career.
He went undrafted, had to play in Mexico and Luxembourg, and even paid out of pocket to attend tryouts for the Chicago Bull's farm team.
After making it to the NBA last season with the Toronto Raptors and being waived by them, he was picked up as a long shot by the Warriors this season.
Now, having been a solid contributor, McKinnie has secured his roster spot.
He tells ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze the sweetest part of his Cinderella season is being able to realize his dream of buying his mother a home in Chicago.
"My mom always said she wanted her own house, I mean it's something I always wanted to do you know. I just didn't have the money or resources. For me to be able to do that for her, you know, is a major blessing."
He signed the papers for the house in October, the same day he went back in a Warriors uniform to take on the Bulls in his hometown.
"I had my first career double-double, so the whole day, you know was special."
McKinnie said after that game, his whole family went out to dinner and met his coaches and fellow players
"It's a day that they'll always remember, and me too."
