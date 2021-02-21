Warriors honor Black history, culture through 'Beyond 28' campaign

"Every opportunity we can raise awareness, keep the conversation going and spur action and keep the experience of Black people across the country front of mind, I'm all about," said Curry.
Black History Month isn't just reserved for February, it's a full-time commitment for the entire Warriors franchise.
"Bringing a greater awareness to Black culture and a focus on telling Black stories basically year round. That's the premise of Beyond 28," said Warriors VP of Brand Marketing Amanda Chin.
The Warriors are continuing to expand their reach in the community with programs like the "Home Court Assist" which delivers thousands of meals to communities across the Bay Area.
"We're delivering over 12,000 meals from Black owned business to people who are in most need in light of the pandemic right now," said Warriors VP of Government and Community Relations. "So, really empowering our Black owned businesses to be a part of that process."
Over the summer, Warriors forward and Oakland's own Juan Toscano-Anderson stepped up to lead a peaceful protest with many of his teammates following the murder of George Floyd.
"Man just being vocal. Using out platform, being proud to be Black. Challenging people to see things from a different lens," said Toscano-Anderson.
"The NBA and the Warriors really focus on Black History Month and put a lot of effort into it. I just think it's a crucial element of our society is everybody learning about Black History," added Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Throughout the month, the Warriors have released videos like this one highlighting "Black Girl Magic."
"Black girls are magical. Black girls to me make this world go," said Warriors forward Draymond Green in the video. "I'm so thankful to come from a Black woman and to have Black wife and to have two young Black daughters."
Curry understands the importance of having a big following and being able to use his platform for the betterment of others.
"It's important that we as athletes find ways to not only use our platforms but do meaningful things in our daily lives to impact people that need it. Speak for people that can't, so it's a great opportunity to do that," said Curry.
