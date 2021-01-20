Golden State Warriors honor Vice President Kamala Harris with own jersey

OAKLAND (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will have a keepsake memento from her hometown to show off in Washington, D.C., one that comes courtesy of the Golden State Warriors.The team sent Harris her own team jersey emblazoned with her new title, "Madame Vice President." The jersey takes after the "We Believe" Warriors look of the late 1990s. Warriors star Stephen Curry also autographed the jersey."Madame Vice President, I'm not saying you got to put this up in your office in the White House, but it'd probably be a good idea," Curry said. "Congratulations for blazing your own path. We are all rooting and supporting you the whole way."On the front are the words "Oakland Forever," a tribute to the team's former home city and Vice President Harris' hometown."This means so much to me," she said. "I will proudly display this. In the office of the Vice President of the United States, an office I am about to occupy. I cannot thank you enough, and you always bring such joy and pride to me as a daughter of Oakland.The East Bay native has been a life long Warriors fan. Before her time in Washington, D.C., she frequently attended games.