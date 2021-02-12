How to watch: Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets today on ABC7

The game airs at 5:30 p.m. on ABC7 with a special episode of our post-game show "After the Game" immediately following, featuring ABC's Larry Beil, Coach Kerry Keating, and former Warriors star Adonal Foyle.
This East Coast verse West Coast showdown is highlighted by Kevin Durant's first appearance in the Bay Area since leaving Golden State. He is expected to play after missing three games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Former Houston Rockets star James Harden is also making his Chase Center debut since joining the Nets earlier this season.
The Warriors are coming off a two-game win streak, thanks to some MVP-caliber play from Stephen Curry.
They enter this game with a 14-12 record and 8th place in the Western Conference.
The Nets, while only two games better, are currently in 3rd place in the East.
