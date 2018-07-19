GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins

Warriors new center DeMarcus Cousins is seen during a press conference on Thursday, July 19, 2018. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors formally introduced DeMarcus Cousins to the Bay Area during a press conference on Thursday.

Cousins' signing sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. The back-to-back champions now have five All-Stars.

RELATED: DeMarcus Cousins says conversations with Warriors sealed decision to join

During the press conference, Cousins said his main goal for the upcoming season "is to win a championship."

On Wednesday, Showtime released an exclusive clip of an upcoming documentary that chronicles Cousin's rehab from a torn achilles tendon.

It also shows his wild ride through free agency that ended with him getting signed by the Warriors.
