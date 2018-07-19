.@boogiecousins on his goals for the upcoming season: "My main goal is to win a championship. That’s what I signed up for." https://t.co/b8GoUF5Z2L pic.twitter.com/0i7srxoU03 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 19, 2018

.@boogiecousins on his rehab process: "It's an injury that can be overcome, and I'll make sure that I prove that." — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 19, 2018

.@boogiecousins on what attracted him to GSW: "Just the chance to play for a winning culture. I also have a chance to play with some of the most talented players of this era." — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 19, 2018

The Golden State Warriors formally introduced DeMarcus Cousins to the Bay Area during a press conference on Thursday.Cousins' signing sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. The back-to-back champions now have five All-Stars.During the press conference, Cousins said his main goal for the upcoming season "is to win a championship."On Wednesday, Showtime released an exclusive clip of an upcoming documentary that chronicles Cousin's rehab from a torn achilles tendon.It also shows his wild ride through free agency that ended with him getting signed by the Warriors.