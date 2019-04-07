Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors legend Alvin Attles elected into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors legend and Community Ambassador Alvin Attles has been elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019, the Warriors announced Saturday.

"Our entire organization is elated for Alvin and his call to the Hall," said Warriors Owner Joe Lacob. "Alvin's name has become synonymous with the Warriors franchise after dedicating his entire adult life to our organization, dating clear back to our final seasons in Philadelphia. He has flourished in every role and responsibility over the last 60 years, from player to coach to general manager and, most recently, as an ambassador. And, he's done it with an incredible amount of class and humility. I could not think of a person more deserving of this honor. We look forward to his special day in Springfield in September."

82-year-old Attles joined the Philadelphia Warriors and has been affiliated with the franchise ever since. His nearly 60 years with the team is the longest active stint with a single franchise in the NBA.

As Golden State mentioned on Twitter, Attles is one of only five Warriors to have their number retired along with Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain:



Here is the full announcement from the Warriors:


