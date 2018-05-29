GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors merchandise sales uptick ahead of Finals appearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Many fans watching the end of Monday night's game and postgame are talking about the design of the NBA Finals hats. Some say it looks like the hat is advertising the National Rifle Association. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The defending NBA champs will get to secure their crown. The Warriors have made it to the finals and will take on the Cleveland Cavs once again.

It will be a rematch of epic proportions as King James and the Cavs do battle with Steph Curry and the Warriors in their 4th consecutive finals.

SCHEDULE: Warriors vs. Cavaliers NBA Finals schedule

Preparations are already underway at Oracle Arena. NBA Finals signage went up Tuesday inside and outside the building.

Meanwhile, the Cavs players and coaching staff also arrived to town. We caught up with head coach Tyronn Lue and company outside the Four Seasons Hotel in S.F. where they're staying.

Lue, had no comment other than to ask, "How are you all doing?"

But the Bay Area is Dub Nation territory and as you can image, Warriors merchandise is in high demand ahead of game 1.

"Seeing where this team has been and now where they are, you're proud to see that as a fan," said lifelong fan, Otis Byrd III.

RELATED: Warriors fans quick to pick up championship gear
The team store at the Westfield mall in San Francisco has seen an uptick in sales once the Warriors clinched as the Western Conference champs.

The hot ticket item is the official 2018 NBA Finals cap selling at $40.

Warriors frenzy has even gone global. Pedro Martinez is visiting from Spain and couldn't pass up on buying some gear. What would make his trip even better? Getting his hands on tickets to the finals.

"I tried to buy some tickets but they're very expensive. I don't have enough money," said Martinez.

With the cheapest seats for game 1 selling at just over $400, T-shirts and hats are the more affordable option - good enough to show off your Warriors pride.

For more hype on the Golden State Warriors, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfashionGolden State WarriorsNBAnba finalsnba playoffssocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News