Warriors merchandise sales uptick ahead of Finals appearance

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The defending NBA champs will get to secure their crown. The Warriors have made it to the finals and will take on the Cleveland Cavs once again.
It will be a rematch of epic proportions as King James and the Cavs do battle with Steph Curry and the Warriors in their 4th consecutive finals.
Preparations are already underway at Oracle Arena. NBA Finals signage went up Tuesday inside and outside the building.
Meanwhile, the Cavs players and coaching staff also arrived to town. We caught up with head coach Tyronn Lue and company outside the Four Seasons Hotel in S.F. where they're staying.
Lue, had no comment other than to ask, "How are you all doing?"
But the Bay Area is Dub Nation territory and as you can image, Warriors merchandise is in high demand ahead of game 1.
"Seeing where this team has been and now where they are, you're proud to see that as a fan," said lifelong fan, Otis Byrd III.
The team store at the Westfield mall in San Francisco has seen an uptick in sales once the Warriors clinched as the Western Conference champs.
The hot ticket item is the official 2018 NBA Finals cap selling at $40.
Warriors frenzy has even gone global. Pedro Martinez is visiting from Spain and couldn't pass up on buying some gear. What would make his trip even better? Getting his hands on tickets to the finals.
"I tried to buy some tickets but they're very expensive. I don't have enough money," said Martinez.
With the cheapest seats for game 1 selling at just over $400, T-shirts and hats are the more affordable option - good enough to show off your Warriors pride.
