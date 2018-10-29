GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors ordered to pay up for renovations to Oracle Arena ahead of move to San Francisco Chase Center

A banner depicting Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry hangs on the exterior of Oracle Arena on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors are being ordered to pay up ahead of their move to San Francisco.

An arbitrator ruled Monday the team must pay the remainder of the debt incurred in renovating Oracle Arena in 1996.

It's estimated the total is about $40 million.

The Warriors have argued that their lease obligations end when they leave Oracle in 2019.

City and county officials say the Warriors committed to paying the debt years ago, and taxpayers should now not be on the hook for it.

The Warriors issued a statement saying, "Of course we are reviewing our options at this time, but as we've always said, we will fulfill any debt obligations that we owe."

