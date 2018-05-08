OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors are facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.
- WARRIORS WIN 123-101: Game 1 at Oracle on Saturday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN 121-116 :Game 2 at Oracle on Tuesday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.
- WARRIORS LOSE110-119: Game 3 in New Orleans on Friday, May 4 at 5 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN 118-92:Game 4 in New Orleans on Sunday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN 113-104: Game 5 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.
