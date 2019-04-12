Golden State Warriors

Warriors use special designs for playoff tickets to help fans recognize fake ones

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are doing something cool with their playoff tickets to help fans avoid buying fakes.

They're designing the background to be unique and hard to imitate. It's made up of player names, words, and phrases symbolic to the Warriors and to Dub Nation.

WARRIORS-CLIPPERS: Western Conference playoff schedule

The team released images of what they look like to help keep fans from buying counterfeit tickets by mistake.



The team recommends buying tickets from Warriors.com to make sure you're getting a real seat.

As always, everyone attending the game will receive a free gold T-shirt.

This year it features an image of the Bay Bridge.

See more stories, images, and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba playoffsticketsnbagolden state warriorsoracle arenabasketballwarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
WARRIORS-CLIPPERS: Western Conference playoff schedule
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News