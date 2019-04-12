Warriors use special designs for playoff tickets to help fans recognize fake ones

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are doing something cool with their playoff tickets to help fans avoid buying fakes.They're designing the background to be unique and hard to imitate. It's made up of player names, words, and phrases symbolic to the Warriors and to Dub Nation.The team released images of what they look like to help keep fans from buying counterfeit tickets by mistake.The team recommends buying tickets from Warriors.com to make sure you're getting a real seat.As always, everyone attending the game will receive a free gold T-shirt.This year it features an image of the Bay Bridge.