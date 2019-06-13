Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors prepare to play in Oracle Arena for last time

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Tomorrow the Warriors will play in Oracle Arena for the last time before the team moves across the Bay.

This means a lot of "lasts" are on the horizon. Last shootaround, last pre-game preparations, and tomorrow, the last time fans will ever enter the doors to "Roaracle" to cheer their beloved Dubs.

VIDEO: Curry gets emotional before Warriors last regular season game at Oracle

ABC7's Wayne Freedman was there to capture the last "day before" gameday, in which Kevin Durant's injury update superseded the weight of the looming last game.

"When we gathered all the info the worst thing was the injury to the calf. At that point, once Kevin was cleared to play he was comfortable with that. We were comfortable with that. The Achilles came as a complete shock," Coach Steve Kerr said.

A shock, and now they deal with reverberations.

RELATED: Warriors wear 'We Believe' uniforms in final regular season game at Oracle Arena

"I didn't think much needs to be said in terms of motivation. Protect, feed off crowd play for KD, keep our season alive. There is a lot to tap into for energy tomorrow. We'll be ready," Stephen Curry said.

Watch the video above to hear more from the Warriors players, fans, and coaches as the sun starts to set on 47 years in Oracle.

