Warriors push past LeBron-less Lakers for 115-101 win

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
After a close first half, the Golden State Warriors pushed past a LeBron-less Lakers to win 115-101.

Te Lakers said Saturday afternoon that LeBron James would not be playing in the game due to "load management."

The Warriors led the Lakers 63-59 at halftime, with Klay Thompson scoring a game high 23 points. Stephen Curry had a rare half with just two points.

After a close game, the Warriors charged past the Lakers in the fourth quarter to take the win.

The Warriors were humbled on national television by the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Their 11-game winning streak came to an end in a 113-104 defeat in DeMarcus Cousins' home debut for Golden State.

