OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors are facing the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals.
- WARRIORS WIN 119-106: Game 1 in Houston on Monday, May 14 at 6 p.m.
- WARRIORS LOSE 127-105: Game 2 in Houston on Wednesday, May 16 at 6 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN 126-85: Game 3 in Oakland on Sunday, May 20 at 5 p.m.
- WARRIORS LOSE 95-92: Game 4 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 22 at 6 p.m.
- WARRIORS LOSE 94-98: Game 5 in Houston on Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN 115-86 Game 6 in Oakland on Saturday, May 26 at 6 p.m.
- WARRIORS WIN, advance to NBA Finals Game 7 in Houston on Monday, May 28 at 6 p.m.
May 9, 2018