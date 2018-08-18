GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in San Francisco

Klay Thompson is seen in San Francisco on Saturday, August 18, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It was a star-studded evening at the Hotel Vitale as Klay Thompson and Golden State Warriors royalty celebrated the kickoff to the Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament Saturday.

Klay and his dog Rocco walked the red carpet.

"I know Steph is on his golf beat right now, so he'll be hot and ready, I gotta put money on myself. I stacked my own team, I stack myself, I stack like the Warriors," Thompson said.

"We are all the same. We are special people no matter what we do in this life. Just because you play pro sports doesn't make you better than anyone else. When you're put in this position, where you can help other people, you have a responsibility to do that," Mychael Thompson said.

The Thompson Family Foundation raises money to support kids of all backgrounds achieve their goals through fitness and education.

The tournament kicks off Sunday at Harding Park along Lake Merced.
