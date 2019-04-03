Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant ejected from game after 2 technical fouls

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was ejected from the game against the Nuggets Tuesday night.Durant was leading the Warriors against the Nuggets in the battle for the top spot in the Western Conference. KD had 21 points, six assists and two eye-popping dunks.In the third quarter, Durant was hit with a double technical and ejected from the game after he argued with the ref over not getting a foul call as he shot a three.Durrant now has 15 technicals on the season. One more and he's automatically suspended for a game.This on the same day Durant was fined $15,000 for "public criticism of the officiating."The Warriors ended up beating the Nuggets 116-99 Tuesday night.