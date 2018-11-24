GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors medical staff delivers good news about Stephen Curry after Oakland car accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr was asked about how Stephen Curry is doing the after he was involved in a car accident in Oakland. (ESPN)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Warriors' Stephen Curry may be able to resume participation in team practices as early as next week, the team's medical staff said Saturday.

Curry was re-evaluated Saturday morning after missing the last eight games with a strained left groin. Golden State lost five of those eight games.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland

After today's inspection, the consensus is he is making "very good progress" with this rehabilitation program.

"He will begin to intensify his on-court workouts and, if he continues to progress at the level demonstrated in recent days, it is expected that Curry will begin to practice with the team next week," the team said in a press release.

This news comes as a major relief to not just because of the team's recent struggles, but because Curry was involved in a multi-car accident Friday in Oakland.

The Warriors say their goal is to have him begin playing again at some point during their upcoming five-game road trip.

They play the Sacramento Kings tonight at 5:30 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

Warriors; Stephen Curry does his routine, on-court work out as he recovers from a groin injury. This video was taken Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 before a game against the Sacramento Kings, just one day after he was in a car accident in Oakland.

We have more on the Golden State Warriors here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsstephen curryGolden State WarriorsNBAbasketballsteve kerrtraffic accidentcar accidentcollisionOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors say Stephen Curry making 'very good process' in rehab
Warriors must still work to win, Kevin Durant says after first victory in 5 games
Stephen Curry not hurt in multicar accident
After ending skid, Warriors will host Kings
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Costello throws 5 touchdowns to lead Stanford over UCLA
Warriors say Stephen Curry making 'very good process' in rehab
Warriors must still work to win, Kevin Durant says after first victory in 5 games
Stephen Curry not hurt in multicar accident
More Sports
Top Stories
Golden Gate Ferry boat towed to Larkspur after San Francisco crash
CHP officer injured in deadly Sausalito crash
White House report on climate change warns of worsening disasters
Turkeys on a plane: How to travel with food, presents for the holidays
Black Friday shopping becomes contact sport at Victoria's Secret
Why you could be paying more for online purchases this Cyber Monday
Man allegedly caught spinning donuts in Petaluma intersection arrested for DUI
Alabama mall shooting: Man killed by officer was not the shooter, police say
Show More
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victim arrives in Chico
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off the coast of Daly City
Kellyanne Conway's husband, other legal scholars, fact check Trump on the courts
More News