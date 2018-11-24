OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Warriors' Stephen Curry may be able to resume participation in team practices as early as next week, the team's medical staff said Saturday.
Curry was re-evaluated Saturday morning after missing the last eight games with a strained left groin. Golden State lost five of those eight games.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
After today's inspection, the consensus is he is making "very good progress" with this rehabilitation program.
"He will begin to intensify his on-court workouts and, if he continues to progress at the level demonstrated in recent days, it is expected that Curry will begin to practice with the team next week," the team said in a press release.
This news comes as a major relief to not just because of the team's recent struggles, but because Curry was involved in a multi-car accident Friday in Oakland.
The Warriors say their goal is to have him begin playing again at some point during their upcoming five-game road trip.
They play the Sacramento Kings tonight at 5:30 p.m.
We have more on the Golden State Warriors here.