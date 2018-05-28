GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors' Stephen Curry gives LeBron James a shout out

ABC7 News caught up with Stephen Curry ahead of Game 7, who gave huge props to Lebron James for leading the Cavaliers to eight straight NBA Finals.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
ABC7 News caught up with Stephen Curry ahead of Game 7, who gave huge props to Lebron James for leading the Cavaliers to eight straight NBA Finals.

"It's unbelievable to think about the consistency and longevity. And the greatness that he's shown and the amazing progress. To turn on the TV last night and watch the game and you didn't know how it was going to play out. Shout out to him. It was an amazing performance," Curry said.

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals is Monday in Houston and Golden State Warriors fans are gearing up.



Warriors' forward Andre Iguodala will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury.

In the meantime, thousands are expected to cheer on the team at a big watch party at Oracle Arena starting at 6 p.m.

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals takes place in Houston Monday night.

