Warriors' Stephen Curry resumes full practice, may play Saturday

Bonus Curry footage. Mobility looks great. Even gets the shooter’s bounce at the end. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/2dgt7PdfLo — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 26, 2018

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.Curry on Thursday participated in his first full practice since suffering a Grade 2 left MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23. The injury caused him to miss the team's past 14 games.