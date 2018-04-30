GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry upgraded to probable for Game 2

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena.

WARRIORS-PELICANS: NBA Playoff Schedule

Curry told ESPN that he plans to make his playoff debut on Tuesday, while acknowledging that the decision is up to the team's medical staff.

"If it were up to me, I would have played for about 20 minutes tonight," Curry said. "The plan is to return Tuesday, but ultimately it's up to the training staff. I feel good."

RELATED: Warriors' Steph Curry: 'I feel good,' plan to return for Game 2
Warriors star Stephen Curry has resumed full practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr said.



Curry has not played since he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23. He returned to full practice with contact last Thursday and scrimmaged 5-on-5 for the first time last Friday.

Click here for more stories related to the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN contributed to this story.
