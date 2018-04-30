EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3396876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Warriors star Stephen Curry has resumed full practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 1 against the Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr said.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena.Curry told ESPN that he plans to make his playoff debut on Tuesday, while acknowledging that the decision is up to the team's medical staff."If it were up to me, I would have played for about 20 minutes tonight," Curry said. "The plan is to return Tuesday, but ultimately it's up to the training staff. I feel good."Curry has not played since he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee on March 23. He returned to full practice with contact last Thursday and scrimmaged 5-on-5 for the first time last Friday.