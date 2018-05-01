GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors struggle against New Orleans Pelicans, lose Game 3 100-119

Warriors guard Stephen Curry is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday in New Orleans, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Warriors faced off against the Pelicans in Game 3 and were looking to keep the momentum going after winning the first two games of their seven-game Western Conference semifinal series in Oakland. After trailing the entire game, the Warriors couldn't catch up to the Pelicans in New Orleans, losing 100-119.

RELATED: Warriors,-Pelicans Western Conference semifinals schedule

Anthony Davis had 33 points, 18 rebounds and four steals, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Golden State 119-100 on Friday night to trim the Warriors' series lead to 2-1.

Davis was particularly dominant around the basket, scoring numerous times on dunks of the driving, put-back or alley-oop variety, and the Pelicans outscored the Warriors 54-36 in the paint.

Jrue Holiday scored 21 for New Orleans and Ian Clark had 18 points against his former club for the Pelicans.

Klay Thompson scored 26 for Golden State, but missed 13 of 22 shots. Stephen Curry, in his second game back after a sprained knee sidelined him more than a month, missed 13 of 19 shots and finished with 19 points. Kevin Durant scored 22 points.

OPINION: Pelicans still going to play up tempo despite rout by Warriors

Golden State shot uncharacteristically poorly from outside, missing 22 of 31 3-point attempts and finishing at 38 percent shooting (35 of 92) overall.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsnba playoffsNBAbasketballNew Orleans Pelicansstephen curryOaklandOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Stephen Curry says he wants to stay with Warriors for entire career
NBA superteam rankings: Who has the most star power?
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News