Kevin Durant is making his debut as a TV host. The Golden State Warriors forward is hosting a new show called "The Boardroom," on ESPN+.It's the biggest original show for the streaming service of our sister network, ESPN. "The Boardroom" focuses on the evolution of sports business through the eyes of athletes, sports executives, and tech entrepreneurs.Last night the Warriors beat the Miami Heat , and Durant woke up early to chat about his new venture on GMA "A lot of athletes are doing great things and it should be recognized. So many different brands turn into huge businesses, want to give the fans an inside look," said Durant.