Kevin Durant is making his debut as a TV host. The Golden State Warriors forward is hosting a new show called "The Boardroom," on ESPN+.
It's the biggest original show for the streaming service of our sister network, ESPN. "The Boardroom" focuses on the evolution of sports business through the eyes of athletes, sports executives, and tech entrepreneurs.
RELATED: Kevin Durant rips media's coverage of his pending free agency
Last night the Warriors beat the Miami Heat, and Durant woke up early to chat about his new venture on GMA.
"A lot of athletes are doing great things and it should be recognized. So many different brands turn into huge businesses, want to give the fans an inside look," said Durant.
See more stories on Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant makes debut as TV host
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories